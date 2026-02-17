Rep. Mace Demands CIA Release Epstein Files

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., is calling on the CIA to turn over all records related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and convicted co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell, saying Congress and the public deserve full transparency about any potential ties.

In a Tuesday letter to CIA Director John L. Ratcliffe, Mace wrote, "We write to request the opportunity to view any and all records, documents, images, video, photographs, communications, passports and other materials in the possession of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) related to Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and any of their activities."

In a post accompanying the letter, Mace said, "Congress needs to know what, if any, relationship the CIA had with Jeffrey Epstein and what information they're sitting on."

"Classified or not, we want to see it," she added. "The American people deserve answers about whether our intelligence agencies had connections to a child sex trafficker."

The letter cites prior Department of Justice filings showing that in 2011, attorneys for Epstein submitted a Freedom of Information Act request seeking records of any affiliation with the CIA.

While the agency said at the time it could not locate information reflecting an acknowledged affiliation, it also stated that it could "neither confirm nor deny the existence or nonexistence of responsive records" concerning a classified connection.

Mace wrote that even acknowledging whether such records exist was deemed "classified."

She cited reported references to a SCIF, a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility, used to handle classified material, and a 2015 email in which Epstein wrote, "it looks like a cia drop."

The letter also references Epstein's associations with people connected to the CIA's Iran-Contra-era activities and his contact with former CIA Director William Burns and other foreign officials.

"At a minimum," Mace wrote, the CIA's National Resources Division "would likely have had extensive contact with Epstein over the years," given its focus on high-level business figures who travel internationally.

"We respectfully request the CIA search all records, classified and unclassified," she wrote, and make them available for congressional review and, "to the maximum extent allowable by law," to the public.

"The American people — and the survivors of Epstein's heinous crimes — deserve complete transparency," Mace wrote.

DOJ recently released its largest batch yet of Epstein files under the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

It published more than 3 million pages of documents, over 2,000 videos, and 180,000 images that had previously been withheld, making it one of the most extensive public disclosures tied to the case.

This release was described by DOJ as compliance with the law requiring disclosure of records related to Epstein and Maxwell and includes correspondence and investigative material with high-profile names and contacts.