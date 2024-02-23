Rep. Mace: Anyone Would Say Yes to Be Trump Running Mate

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., told Politico on Friday that "anybody would say yes" to running alongside former President Donald Trump despite not appearing on his vice presidential short list.

Mace, who endorsed Trump over former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley last month, said although she doesn't see "eye-to-eye perfectly" with any one candidate, she decided after having "stayed out of it" that Republicans need "to unite" behind Trump.

Earlier this week, Trump confirmed a short list of possible running mates that includes several of his former presidential rivals, and even former Democrat House Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, but not Mace.

Mace was asked if she would say yes if Trump offered her to be his running mate.

"Anybody would say yes, but you know, when was the last time a House member became vice president? I mean, it just doesn't happen," she said, "I do understand women's issues are going to be a topic in '24. And I see an opportunity for me to be able to do that."

The last House member to be vice president was Dick Cheney under George W. Bush and before him was Gerald Ford, who was picked by Richard Nixon after Spiro Agnew resigned in 1973.

Mace predicted that Trump will win the South Carolina GOP presidential primary on Saturday "by a huge margin," about "25-28 [percentage points], somewhere in there."