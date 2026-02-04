Rep. Mace: Bill Gates Must Testify on Epstein Files

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., asked House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer to subpoena billionaire Bill Gates to testify under oath about his relationship with deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to a media release issued by Mace's office.

Mace said in a communication made available to Newsmax that her request follows the recent Department of Justice release of 3 million pages of Epstein communications that include allegations involving Gates, including claims of extramarital sexual activity and efforts to conceal a sexually transmitted infection.

The release points to July 2013 emails attributed to Epstein, alleging that Gates sought antibiotics to secretly provide to his then-wife, Melinda French Gates, and referenced other alleged conduct involving Epstein and Gates.

"If these allegations are false, Bill Gates should have no problem saying so under oath before Congress," Mace said. "The American people deserve answers about why one of the richest and most powerful people in the world was so cozy with a convicted child sex trafficker.

"We intend to get to the bottom of the entire Epstein saga and hold those accountable who think they're above the law."

The release also cited comments by Melinda French Gates from a recent NPR interview, in which she said questions about the allegations should be directed elsewhere.

"Whatever questions remain there of what, I can't even begin to know all of it, those questions are for those people and for even my ex-husband. They need to answer to those things, not me," French Gates said.

In the same release, Mace said, "We stand with Melinda Gates," and added, "These allegations are sick. But she's right, her ex-husband needs to answer for his alleged behavior."

Mace added: "Nobody gets a free pass. Not billionaires, not Hollywood, not anybody. Bill Gates needs to testify under oath, period."

In a separate letter sent to Rep. Comer, R-Ky., Mace wrote that the newly released Epstein files show "a potentially concerning relationship" between Epstein and Gates and warrant compelled congressional testimony.

Mace asserted that Gates previously acknowledged meeting with Epstein but has said the interactions were limited to discussions about global health philanthropy, a characterization Mace said is challenged by the emails.

Mace wrote that while a spokesperson for Gates has denied the allegations, she believes that denial is insufficient without sworn testimony before Congress.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday urged the public to move past renewed attention on Jeffrey Epstein, as developments tied to the case continued to emerge in the United States and the United Kingdom.

In Britain, Peter Mandelson, a former ambassador to the U.S., resigned from the House of Lords following allegations that he shared confidential information with Epstein. British authorities have confirmed a criminal inquiry is underway.

In the U.S., the latest release of millions of Epstein-related documents has also prompted congressional action, with former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton scheduled to testify before Congress this month.