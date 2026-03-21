Search for Nancy Guthrie Turns to Vacant House Nearby

The search for missing 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie has entered its seventh week, with investigators now focusing on a vacant home near her Arizona residence as they pursue new leads in what is believed to be a targeted abduction.

Guthrie, mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, disappeared in the early hours of Feb. 1 from her home in the Catalina Foothills.

Surveillance video showed a masked, armed intruder approaching the property shortly before she is believed to have been taken. Authorities have not identified the individual.

According to NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin, FBI agents are now asking questions about a nearby property vacated shortly before Guthrie vanished.

"Some of the things that they’re talking about is there’s one neighbor that moved out before Nancy disappeared, and they are asking more questions about that situation," Entin said on his program this week.

"Not to say that that has anything to do with what happened. But that is something the FBI agents are asking about," Entin said.

Entin, who has been reporting from outside Tucson for weeks, indicated the inquiry reflects investigators’ broader strategy of revisiting potential leads as the case evolves.

In a separate interview with Parade, retired Pima County Sheriff's Department Lt. Bob Krygier, a former SWAT commander, said vacant properties can be significant in cases like this, describing them as potential "home base or staging location[s]" for suspects.

"It would provide them a cover story to be at those locations at different times," Krygier said, adding that such a location could allow suspects to remain "under the radar" while observing neighborhood routines.

"A location like [a vacant home], out of the prying eye of the neighborhood, could also be a location to set up surveillance equipment without anyone knowing."

Krygier noted that investigators often revisit areas or tips as new information emerges.

"Believe it or not, new viable leads pop up all the time," he said, explaining that witnesses may recall details later that initially seemed unimportant.

Authorities have spent weeks canvassing Guthrie’s neighborhood, reviewing security footage, and interviewing residents, but her whereabouts remain unknown.

Amid the ongoing investigation, Savannah Guthrie briefly returned to social media for the first time in nearly three weeks, sharing an Instagram Story on Friday highlighting World Down Syndrome Day.

The post featured a segment on the nonprofit Best Buddies, which supports individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

She has not publicly addressed new developments in the case, but her limited reappearance reflects the continued strain on the family as the search for her mother continues.