×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: myers | idaho | farming | inflation | agriculture

Farmer Shay Myers to Newsmax: Consumers Not Yet Seeing Full Food Price Hikes

Produce in a grocery store

(Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 29 July 2022 10:36 PM EDT

Idaho's Owyhee Produce owner and farmer Shay Myers told Newsmax Friday that the cost of farming has increased 34% to 35%, but consumers have seen only about an 11% increase so far and more increases are on the way.

"We figured that our overall farming cost is up 34[%] to 35%. And, to date, consumers have only seen about 11% of that. So I think that will be passed on to them sooner or later," Myers, who runs a farming company that produces onions, said during "Eric Bolling The Balance" Friday. "We're going to go from 11% up to that 35%, and the consumers will feel it. But we don't have any choice within agriculture but to pass those costs along because of the fact that we work on such a narrow margin."

Myers said farmers usually have only between an 8% to 9% profit margin to work with; that the costs of necessities, like fertilizer, are increasing; and that consumers likely will see prices increase at the grocery stores in the next several months.

"No question that you haven't seen the worst of it yet," he said. "Give it another six to nine months. Contracts are resetting today; it's going to get worse."

According to Myers' LinkedIn profile, Owyhee, which Myers has run since 2005, is a third-generation farming company and one of the largest vertically integrated onion farms in the country.

In addition to onions, the farm also grows watermelons, asparagus and mint oil, according to the company's website.

Myers said that many foreign investors from places like China and the United Arab Emirates are coming in to buy up farming operations to expand their financial portfolios with a "safe haven" investment.

"Agriculture is a safe haven," he said. "It's something that appreciates in value, and there's a lot of people that want that investment in their portfolio. And because they have that cash available,and we have the willingness, as a nation, to sell our land to these folks, they're here buying up what they can get their hands on."

Myers said that U.S. security depends on controlling the nation's farmland and that potential purchasers should be carefully looked at and vetted.

"I think we should be looking at China more closely in every aspect of what we're doing, and farmland is just one of those pieces that we need to protect and to consider who the purchaser is," he said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Idaho's Owyhee Produce owner and farmer Shay Myers told Newsmax Friday that the cost of farming has increased 34% to 35%, but consumers have seen only about an 11% increase so far and more increases are on the way.
myers, idaho, farming, inflation, agriculture
451
2022-36-29
Friday, 29 July 2022 10:36 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved