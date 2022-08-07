Authorities: 'Vehicle of Interest' Connected to Killings of 4 Muslims

Authorities on Sunday said they are seeking information about a "vehicle of interest" connected to the killing of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Albuquerque Deputy Police Chief Cecily Barker said authorities are looking for a metallic charcoal or dark gray late-model Volkswagen Jetta in the central New Mexico area, according to an NBC News report.

"We have a very, very strong lead," Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said in a press conference before introducing Barker. "We have a vehicle of interest."

Barker did not say what tie the car had to the case. But according to NBC News, the vehicle may have appeared in one or more security camera videos near the crime scene(s).

Keller added that law enforcement doesn't know who owns or operates the vehicle or where it's registered. Barker urged anyone with knowledge of a sedan fitting the description to contact Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers.

The latest fatal shooting happened before midnight Friday. The victim was not identified. But authorities say he was a Muslim of South Asian descent.

According to NBC News: "The first attack that could be connected to the violence happened Nov. 7. The body of Mohammad Ahmadi, 62, was found in a parking lot behind the halal meat business he ran with his brother.

"The two other homicides were the killing of Pakistani immigrant Aftab Hussein, 41, on July 26 and the slaying Monday of Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, near the University of New Mexico, authorities said."