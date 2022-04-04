×
Tags: musk

Musk Posts Poll for Edit Button on Twitter, CEO Asks to Vote Carefully

Musk Posts Poll for Edit Button on Twitter, CEO Asks to Vote Carefully
Musk (Getty)

Monday, 04 April 2022 10:01 PM

Tesla CEO Elon Musk posted a Twitter poll on Monday, asking users if they wanted an edit button.

The poll comes after Musk disclosed a 9.2% stake in Twitter earlier in the day, worth nearly $3 billion, that made him the micro-blogging site's largest shareholder..

"Do you want an edit button?" Musk asked in the tweet.

Replying to Musk's poll, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal tweeted that the consequences of the poll will be important. "Please vote carefully," he said.

On April 1, Twitter had tweeted a message on its official account, saying it was working on the long-awaited "edit" feature. When asked if the tweet was a joke, the company had then said, "We cannot confirm or deny but we may edit our statement later."

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Newsfront
musk
125
2022-01-04
Monday, 04 April 2022 10:01 PM
