Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk disclosed in a filing on Wednesday that he had sold shares of the electric-car maker.

As reported by CNBC, the billionaire's sales amount to more than 930,000 shares worth over $1.1 billion. He still holds in excess of 170 million shares, the business network reported.

Musk said on Saturday that he would sell 10% of his stake if his followers on Twitter approved the move on a poll.

The shares were sold to satisfy tax withholding obligations related to exercise of stock options to purchase about 2.2 million shares, according to the filing.