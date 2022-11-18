×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: musk | twitter | trump

Twitter Reinstates Banned Users Griffin, Peterson; No Decision on Trump Yet

Twitter Reinstates Banned Users Griffin, Peterson; No Decision on Trump Yet
(AP)

Friday, 18 November 2022 03:19 PM EST

Twitter has reinstated the accounts of U.S. comedian Kathy Griffin and academic Jordan Peterson, Elon Musk said on Friday, adding that a decision to bring back former U.S. President Donald Trump's account is yet to be made.

Musk confirmed the move in a tweet, adding that the account of satirical website Babylon Bee was also reinstated.

The new billionaire owner misspelled Griffin and Peterson's names in his tweet.

Musk said in May he would reverse Twitter's ban on Trump, whose account on the social media platform was suspended after last year's attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The Tesla Inc chief earlier this month said Twitter users engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying it as a "parody" account would be permanently suspended without a warning.

The comment came as Griffin's account was banned earlier this month after the U.S. comedian changed her name to Elon Musk. The #FreeKathy hashtag was later circulating on Twitter.

Twitter had also paused its recently announced $8 blue check subscription service last Friday as fake accounts mushroomed.

The fake accounts purporting to be big brands, included those of Musk's Tesla and SpaceX, as well as Roblox, Nestle and Lockheed Martin.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Twitter has reinstated the accounts of U.S. comedian Kathy Griffin and academic Jordan Peterson, Elon Musk said on Friday, adding that a decision to bring back former U.S. President Donald Trump's account is yet to be made.Musk confirmed the move in a tweet, adding that the...
musk, twitter, trump
194
2022-19-18
Friday, 18 November 2022 03:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved