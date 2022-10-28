×
Tags: musk | twitter | takeover

Musk: 'Anyone Suspended For Minor & Dubious Reasons Will Be Freed From Twitter Jail'

The Twitter logo is seen on a sign on the exterior of Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, California, on October 28, 2022. (Constanza Hevia / AFP via Getty)

Friday, 28 October 2022 06:27 PM EDT

Elon Musk, who has taken control of Twitter after a protracted legal battle and months of uncertainty, says "anyone suspended for minor & dubious reasons will be freed from Twitter jail."

Musk took ownership of Twitter with brutal efficiency on Thursday, firing top executives but providing little clarity over how he will achieve the ambitions he has outlined for the influential social media platform.

"The bird is freed," he tweeted after he completed his $44 billion acquisition on Thursday, referencing Twitter's bird logo in an apparent nod to his desire to see the company have fewer limits on content that can be posted.

Musk, however, said on Friday that Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with "widely diverse viewpoints."

"No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes," he added.

