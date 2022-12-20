×
Musk: Only Blue Subscribers to Vote in Twitter Policy Polls

(Newsmax)

By    |   Tuesday, 20 December 2022 09:12 AM EST

Elon Musk said he will institute a Twitter change and only allow paying users to be able to take part in policy-related polls on the social media platform.

His comments came after he asked users to decide if he should step down as head of Twitter. The final results showed 57.5% said yes and 42.5% said no.

After the tally was announced, a Twitter user suggested to Musk that only blue subscribers should be allowed to vote in policy-related polls.

Musk replied in a tweet: "Good point. Twitter will make that change."

Twitter relaunched a revamped version of its subscription service, Twitter Blue, last week at a higher price for Apple users, the company said.

The revamped service will allow subscribers to edit tweets, upload 1080p videos, and get a blue checkmark post account verification, according to Reuters.

The feature costs $8 per month, or $11 for people using the Twitter app on Apple devices, according to the BBC. In addition, it gives subscribers a "blue tick" next to their name.

Musk last month raised the possibility of Twitter going bankrupt. Attributing the information to Bloomberg News, Reuters reported that Musk's warning came in a call with employees where he noted he could not rule out the possibility of bankruptcy.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Newsmax Media, Inc.

