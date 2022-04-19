×
Report: Elon Musk to Invest up to $15B of His Own Money to Buy Twitter

(AP)

Tuesday, 19 April 2022 01:42 PM

Elon Musk is willing to invest between $10 billion and $15 billion of his own money to take Twitter Inc. private and is planning to launch a tender offer in about 10 days, the New York Post reported Tuesday, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

The Tesla tycoon has tapped Morgan Stanley to raise an additional $10 billion in debt, according to the report.

The social media company adopted a "poison pill" last week to protect itself from its second-biggest shareholder's $43 billion buyout offer.

Twitter and Tesla did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


