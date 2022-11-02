Musk Praises Twitter Fact Check, Insists on Accuracy

Elon Musk praised a Twitter information box that provides context on tweets, after a note was attached to a tweet from the White House declaring that the statement was misleading, Indy100 reported.

The White House told its Twitter followers on Tuesday that "seniors are getting the biggest increase in their Social Security checks in 10 years through President Biden's leadership."

A box popped up underneath the tweet shortly thereafter informing the public that seniors are receiving the extra money from Social Security due to "the annual cost of living adjustment which is based on the inflation rate," which was signed into law by President Richard Nixon in 1972.

The information box is part of Birdwatch, a program Twitter introduced last year to give context to tweets by permitting users to provide accurate background information, Indy100 reported.

However, users must meet eligibility requirements before being allowed to submit factual information.

Musk reacted to the fact check by writing in a tweet that "the community notes feature is awesome," adding that "our goal is to make Twitter the most accurate source of information on Earth, without regard to political affiliation."

Birdwatch notes were at first only available on a separate tab within Twitter but earlier this month became visible on a tweet directly.

After its tweet was flagged, the White House on Wednesday deleted it, Fox News reported.

A White House official said that the tweet was deleted, because "the point was incomplete."

The official further explained that Social Security checks will go up as Medicare premiums fall, which means that "seniors will have a chance to get ahead of inflation."