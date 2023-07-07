Tesla Signs Pledge to Promote 'Core Socialist Values'

Elon Musk's Tesla, along with Chinese automakers, pledged to enhance "core socialist values" in an agreement that came after China demanded that the electric vehicle industry control its ongoing price war, according to the Financial Times.

Bloomberg, citing translated details of the agreement, said the agreement calls on those who signed to "promote core socialist values, actively fulfill social responsibilities, and take on the heavy responsibility of maintaining steady growth, strengthening confidence and preventing risks."

Bloomberg said the pledge is non-binding.

Tesla was among 16 EV manufacturers to make the commitment in a letter signed at a conference in Shanghai on Thursday. It came after a battle among makers of electric vehicles when Tesla cut prices on its Model 3 and Model Y cars in October, the Financial Times reported.

Mediaite noted Chinese authorities had demanded that electric vehicle automakers alter their behavior after Tesla and others attempted to choke out smaller competitors, which Chinese officials characterized as "reckless."

The Financial Times reported that Tesla declined comment immediately on the pledge. The Chinese market accounts for nearly one-third of the company's annual sales.

Meanwhile, Tesla rolled out a new program globally allowing buyers to earn extra incentives through referrals from existing customers, a strategy long used by traditional automakers to boost sales, Reuters reported.

The incentive, which Tesla dubbed as "Refer and Earn" on its websites, is equivalent to about $500 in cashback for buyers in the U.S., who purchase Model 3 and Model Y. The U.S. incentives also include three months of its Full Self-Driving feature.

The program was rolled out in Tesla's largest markets, including the U.S., China, Germany, France, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, and Singapore, according to the company's regional websites on Friday.