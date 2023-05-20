×
Tags: musk | spacex | italy | unipol

SpaceX, Unipol to Help Italians Hit by Flooding

Saturday, 20 May 2023 12:02 PM EDT

Elon Musk's SpaceX and Unipol Gruppo agreed to join forces to help people hit by flooding in northern Italy connect to the Internet, facilitating rescue operations, the Italian insurer said on Saturday.

Torrential rains devastated the eastern side of the Italian region of Emilia-Romagna, killing 14 people, causing billions of euros worth of damage, and hitting agriculture particularly hard.

Around 36,000 people were forced to leave their homes, and many of those who remained in flooded areas were left with no electricity. Rescue efforts are hampered by persistent bad weather and disruptions on phone lines.

Under the agreement, Unipol acquired SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet terminals and will make them available for rescuers, hospitals, and the public. SpaceX is positioning its satellites to prioritize the Emilia-Romagna region and provide improved coverage.

"SpaceX, Starlink, and Tesla are happy to be of use in any way to help Italy and the people affected by the flooding," Musk said in a statement.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
