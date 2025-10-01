Musk: Drop Netflix Over Woke Cartoon, Trans Push

Billionaire and former White House senior adviser Elon Musk urged his nearly 227 million followers on X to cancel their Netflix subscriptions "for the health of your kids" over a cartoon on the streaming service that he said pushed a pro-transgender agenda at young children.

Musk was reacting to a program titled "Dead End: Paranormal Park," which featured a gay, transgender teenage boy and a bisexual autistic girl. The cartoon was canceled after two seasons following its premiere in 2022, but it’s still available for kids as young as age 7 to watch, Daily Mail reported Wednesday.

"Cancel Netflix for the health of your kids," Musk wrote in a post to X early Wednesday after responding to a separate post that he, too, had canceled his subscription.

The show centers on Barney, a teenager who flees to a haunted house after facing rejection from his grandmother for being gay and transgender. He is joined by friends, including Norma Khan, a bisexual, autistic girl, according to the Daily Mail.

"This is not OK," Musk said in a post after Libs of TikTok surfaced a clip of the cartoon. Libs of TikTok called for a boycott of Netflix over the cartoon and its creator, Hamish Steele.

Libs of TikTok also highlighted past posts from Steele, who was accused of referring to the late conservative leader Charlie Kirk as a "Nazi."

Criticism of the director escalated after screenshots circulated online purportedly showing Steele using profanities in an X post about Kirk, who was assassinated Sept. 10 in Utah. The images appeared to show Steele replying to U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who had offered condolences to Kirk’s family and condemned political violence.

In the purported reply, Steele wrote: "Our sympathy for families being slaughtered by your own weapons, but a random Nazi gets shot and it’s a public statement," the Daily Mail reported, adding it could not independently verify Steele’s alleged posts.