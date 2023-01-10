Musk Sets Guinness World Record for Most Wealth Lost

Elon Musk, CEO of Telsa and Twitter, set a world record for losing the most personal wealth, Guinness announced.

Musk, CEO of Space X, lost approximately $182 billion since November 2021, as estimated by Forbes, which far surpasses the previous record of $58.6 billion set by Japanese tech investor Masayoshi Son in 2000.

Mainly due to the dismal performance of Tesla's stock, which plummeted last year by more than 65%, Musk's net worth dropped to $138 billion from a high of $320 billion in 2021, according to Guinness.

Musk last month also lost his title as the world's richest person, with Forbes reporting in its real-time billionaire's list that Bernard Arnault and family, the co-founder and CEO of the French conglomerate LVMH, surpassed him with an estimated net worth of $190 billion.

Musk remains the world's second richest person. Tesla is still the world's most valuable car company, with a market cap more than $100 billion larger than Toyota, its closest competitor.