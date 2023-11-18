Musk: Genocide Advocates on X Face Removal

Users advocating for genocide on the social media platform X will face removal, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said Friday.

Musk's announcement, made through a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, emphasized the strict consequences for promoting violence against any group.

"At [the] risk of stating the obvious, anyone advocating the genocide of *any* group will be suspended from this platform," Musk stated in his post on X.

This statement follows a recent controversy surrounding Musk's reference to the phrase "from the river to the sea" in another post.

The phrase has been associated with pro-Palestinian groups, and some interpret it as a call for the removal of Israel to establish a Palestinian state.

"As I said earlier this week, 'decolonization,' 'from the river to the sea,' and similar euphemisms necessarily imply genocide," Musk clarified in his X post.

He further underscored that clear calls for extreme violence violate the platform's "terms of service and will result in suspension."

Allegations of an increase in hate rhetoric and antisemitism on X during Musk's tenure have continued to surface.

Musk took over the company in 2022, and critics claim that instances of antisemitism, including his use of antisemitic tropes, have risen.

Globally, antisemitism escalated after a conflict erupted between Israel and Hamas, with the latter carrying out a devastating attack that resulted in 1,200 casualties in Israel and took 240 people hostage.

Musk's recent comments came in response to backlash earlier in the week when he appeared to agree with an antisemitic post on the platform, stating it was the "actual truth."

X CEO Linda Yaccarino, in concert with Musk, also tried to do some damage control, saying that "X's point of view has always been very clear that discrimination by everyone should STOP across the board," adding that X has been "extremely clear about our efforts to combat antisemitism and discrimination. There's no place for it anywhere in the world -- it's ugly and wrong. Full stop."