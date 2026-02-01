Musk Pours Millions Into GOP Fight to Keep Congress

Tech billionaire Elon Musk is ramping up his involvement ahead of the midterms, pouring millions of dollars into efforts aimed at helping the GOP retain control of Congress this year, Politico reported, citing new campaign finance disclosures.

Musk donated $10 million at the end of last year to two leading Republican super PACs, according to filings submitted Saturday.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO gave $5 million each to the Congressional Leadership Fund and the Senate Leadership Fund, the primary outside groups backing House and Senate Republicans in this election cycle.

The donations mark a renewed push by Musk after he publicly clashed with President Donald Trump last spring and suggested he was stepping back from political spending. Despite those remarks, Musk has remained one of the GOP’s most significant financial backers.

Federal Election Commission records show Musk has contributed roughly $42 million to political causes since last June. That total also includes $27 million to America PAC and $5 million to a pro-Trump PAC.

The December donations represented Musk’s second round of giving this cycle to the Congressional Leadership Fund and Senate Leadership Fund.

His first contributions came in June, during the height of his public feud with Trump. Around that time, Musk floated the idea of launching his own political party, an effort that ultimately failed to gain traction.

Relations between Musk and Trump have since improved.

The two were seen dining together at Mar-a-Lago last month.

In recent weeks, Musk has urged senators to pass an expanded version of the SAVE Act, legislation that would require proof of citizenship for voter registration.

Musk was the single largest individual donor of the 2024 election cycle, spending an estimated $290 million, primarily through America PAC, in support of Trump and Republican candidates.

While sizable, Musk’s latest donations represent only a portion of the overall war chests held by the two super PACs.

The Senate Leadership Fund raised nearly $77 million in the final six months of 2025 and reported $100 million cash on hand.

The Congressional Leadership Fund raised more than $38 million during the same period and reported more than $54 million available.