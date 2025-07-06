WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: musk | america party | trump | government | spending

Influencers Shun Musk's New 'America Party'

Sunday, 06 July 2025 02:21 PM EDT

Billionaire Elon Musk’s attempt to establish a counter-Republican "America Party" is brand new. Already, a number of conservative social media influencers are expressing displeasure at the move.

Musk said he started the party after his falling out with President Donald Trump over what he said was not enough federal spending cuts in the "one big beautiful bill" Trump signed into law on Friday. Musk posted on Monday that "we live in a one-party country — the PORKY PIG PARTY!!"

Musk hasn’t said whether he wants to take away from the Republican Party base or build the party with people disenfranchised with the Democratic Party or even independents.

A filing reported by the Federal Election Commission shows the America Party has indeed been established. In the fine print the filing notes: “Candidate Name: Elon Reeve Musk.”

Mediaite reported a large number of conservative social media influencers who support Trump’s MAGA are not yet swayed. One said, “I respect Elon Musk. I like the guy. I think he's a great man of history. BUT this third party crap of his serves the Dems ... and the Dems alone.”

Another agreed on the potential of a third party siphoning votes away from the GOP. “I used to think Elon was awesome. But he's become evil. Or maybe he always was evil. It's all just his ego.”

One influencer said it appeared the Musk-supported party was intended to pull the rug out from under Trump. “A third party that hands power to the Democrats, who’ll impeach Trump, defund ICE, and throw open the border, will devastate this country. Unlike you, real Americans don’t want to go to Mars. We want to save America.”

Trump said on Tuesday that if Musk was so concerned about reduced government spending, maybe there should be a closer review by the Department of Government Efficiency of how much Musk’s business enterprises receive through government contracts and subsidies. “No more Rocket launches, Satellites, or Electric Car Production, and our Country would save a FORTUNE. Perhaps we should have DOGE take a good, hard, look at this? BIG MONEY TO BE SAVED!!"

