WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: musk | america pac | lawsuit | petition | payments

Musk's PAC Sued Over Failure to Pay $100 to Petition Signers

Thursday, 15 May 2025 11:13 AM EDT

Elon Musk's political action committee failed to pay registered swing state voters as promised during last year's U.S. election in return for signing a petition or referring other voters, according to a proposed federal class action lawsuit.

Musk's America PAC helped Republican President Donald Trump beat Democrat challenger Vice President Kamala Harris.

In the lead-up to the November election, Musk offered voters in seven states that were considered key to the election $47 and later $100 for signing a petition supporting the U.S. Constitution. Registered voters were also promised payments for referring voters in the seven states who signed the petition.

The three plaintiffs, residents of Pennsylvania, Nevada and Georgia, claim that America PAC breached a contract by failing to pay in full. The lawsuit, filed on May 8 in Philadelphia, seeks to represent a class of everyone who signed or referred someone to sign the petition and was not paid in full.

Musk, the chief executive of Tesla and the world's richest person, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

His PAC also pledged to give away $1 million daily to someone who signed the petition in support of Constitutional guarantees to freedom of speech and the right to bear arms. A separate proposed class action has claimed the giveaway was a fraud.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Elon Musk's political action committee failed to pay registered swing state voters as promised during last year's U.S. election in return for signing a petition or referring other voters, according to a proposed federal class action lawsuit. Musk's America PAC helped ...
musk, america pac, lawsuit, petition, payments
216
2025-13-15
Thursday, 15 May 2025 11:13 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved