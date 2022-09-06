Florida Teen's Song on First Amendment Hits Music Chart High

A Florida teenager's song lauding the First Amendment ranked the fourth most streamed song on Play MPE.

The teenager, Colt Jaxon, last year won the 2021 Constituting America nationwide First Amendment-themed songwriting contest with the song, titled "1A."

The organization arranged to have him professionally record "1A."

"Our country would not be where it is today without the First Amendment. The First Amendment is one of the things that keeps it together. We wouldn't really be free without it,"Jaxon told The Epoch Times.

Jaxon is being mentored by 1991 Grammy Award-winning vocal coach Millie Puente, who said that he "had a special gift that needed to be developed." Referring to the Play MPE list that includes established artists, Puente noted that "when you're No. 4, wow! I mean, it takes a lot to be No. 4. Every song he sings, I'm like, 'That's a hit, that's a hit, that's a hit."

Constituting America spokeswoman Elizabeth Pinkerton said that the contest is meant to supplement what may be left out of the classroom, adding that "we've had many hits that have done well because there is a hunger out there for this kind of music. But Colt's music has a unique sound and style."