×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: music | first amendment | chart | colt jaxon | florida | teenager

Florida Teen's Song on First Amendment Hits Music Chart High

musical instruments on the stage
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Tuesday, 06 September 2022 07:16 AM EDT

A Florida teenager's song lauding the First Amendment ranked the fourth most streamed song on Play MPE.

The teenager, Colt Jaxon, last year won the 2021 Constituting America nationwide First Amendment-themed songwriting contest with the song, titled "1A."

The organization arranged to have him professionally record "1A."

"Our country would not be where it is today without the First Amendment. The First Amendment is one of the things that keeps it together. We wouldn't really be free without it,"Jaxon told The Epoch Times.

Jaxon is being mentored by 1991 Grammy Award-winning vocal coach Millie Puente, who said that he "had a special gift that needed to be developed." Referring to the Play MPE list that includes established artists, Puente noted that "when you're No. 4, wow! I mean, it takes a lot to be No. 4. Every song he sings, I'm like, 'That's a hit, that's a hit, that's a hit."

Constituting America spokeswoman Elizabeth Pinkerton said that the contest is meant to supplement what may be left out of the classroom, adding that "we've had many hits that have done well because there is a hunger out there for this kind of music. But Colt's music has a unique sound and style."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A Florida teenager's song lauding the First Amendment ranked the fourth most streamed song on Play MPE.
music, first amendment, chart, colt jaxon, florida, teenager
205
2022-16-06
Tuesday, 06 September 2022 07:16 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved