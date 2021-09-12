×
Biden to Announce New More COVID-19 Steps Ahead of UN Meeting

Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy (AP)

Sunday, 12 September 2021 09:53 AM

U.S. President Joe Biden will announce new steps to slow the spread of COVID-19 before the U.N. General Assembly meets, Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said Sunday.

Murthy did not specify what those steps would be.

Speaking to CNN on Sunday, Murthy defended Biden's efforts to expand vaccination in the United States.

"There will be more actions that we continue to work on, especially in the global front," he said.

The next session of the General Assembly opens Tuesday; the first day of general debate will be the following week.

