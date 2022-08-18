D.C. Mayor to Issue 'Back-to-School' Payments

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Thursday announced that residents currently enrolled in the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program will receive one-time payments for "back-to-school" support.

The roughly 15,000 families enrolled in the program, which is funded with Pandemic Emergency Assistance Funds from the American Rescue Plan, will each receive around $1,000 by the end of the month.

Bowser said in a press conference: "We know that we're going to spend several years making up for the disconnect of kids from school because of COVID, and everything that we can do to support kids, schools and families is just going to help a little bit more.

"While we're open, while the kids are going to go back to open schools, we are still recovering. And I can't really think of a better investment than in helping young people kick off the school year right," she added.

Bowser noted that despite the payments being described as "back-to-school" funds, there is no requirement on how the money must be spent.

"Quite frankly, they may need a family night out. And that's OK," the mayor said.