D.C. Mayor Bowser: Masked ICE Agents Haven't Worked

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser on Wednesday said that masked agents with Immigration and Customs Enforcement have not worked in the nation's capital and that National Guard troops called in from other states by President Donald Trump have been inefficient, though she did credit the added federal law enforcement presence with reducing crime in D.C.

"We greatly appreciate the surge of officers that enhance what MPD [the Metropolitan Police Department] has been able to do in this city," Bowser, a Democrat, told reporters Wednesday.

"What we know is not working is a break in trust between police and community, especially with new federal partners in our community. We know having masked ICE agents in the community has not worked, and national guards from other states has not been an efficient use of those resources," she said.

Bowser said she greatly appreciates that carjackings have decreased in the city.

"We know that when carjackings go down, when use of gun[s] goes down, when homicide or robbery go down, neighborhoods feel safer and are safer, so this surge has been important to us," she said.