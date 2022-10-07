Fox News Heir Hosted Biden for 'Armageddon' Fundraiser

When President Joe Biden spoke about the nuclear risk of "Armageddon" during a fundraiser this week in New York City, it was at the home of James and Kathryn Murdoch.

The youngest son of billionaire Rupert Murdoch, James is an heir to his father's media fortune, including a trust that will control Fox News.

"We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban Missile Crisis," Biden told fundraiser attendees, making national headlines.

Even before the Biden fundraiser, Murdoch and his wife had become a power couple in the Democratic Party and among left-wing circles.

In the 2020 election, the young Murdochs spent $20 million opposing then-President Donald Trump's 2020 reelection while funneling another $100 million through a nonprofit to support liberal political groups.

In 2020, James Murdoch resigned from the News Corp. board, also controlled by Rupert Murdoch, amid differences over editorial content at The Wall Street Journal and the New York Post.

Rupert Murdoch, 91, remains chairman of Fox Corp., which includes Fox News Channel.

While Rupert Murdoch and his oldest son, Lachlan, the current CEO of Fox Corp., are Republicans, James has made known to associates that upon his father's passing, he and his more liberal sisters will control the family trust, and thereby Fox News.

The Financial Times and other publications have reported that a majority of the trust heirs plan on making the network more establishment, turning it away from its conservative roots.