Murdoch, Tim Cook Highlight Trump UK State Dinner VIPs

Wednesday, 17 September 2025 05:58 PM EDT

Rupert Murdoch and Apple CEO Tim Cook were among the 160 guests who attended the U.K. state dinner on Wednesday for President Donald Trump, who was seated between King Charles III and Catherine, Princess of Wales, according to reports.

Cook was seated next to Tiffany Trump, daughter of the president. Murdoch sat next to Morgan McSweeney, chief of staff for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. According to The Hill, the prime minister sat between Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman and Jeanette Rubio, the wife of Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Trump and King Charles were seated in the middle of the table, roughly 155 feet long, in St. George’s Hall in Windsor Castle, the BBC reported. Marco Rubio was seated on the other side of the king.

First Lady Melania Trump sat between Queen Camilla and Prince William across from President Trump and the king.

U.S. Ambassador Warren Stephens was flanked by Princess Anne and Chancellor Rachel Reeves, according to the BBC. Trump special envoy Steve Witkoff was also there. U.K. politicians Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper and Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy were there.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, OpenAI’s Sam Altman and former English golfer Sir Nick Faldo also attended.

The menu, written in French, consisted of:

  • Hampshire Watercress Panna Cotta with Parmesan shortbread and quail egg salad
  • Organic Norfolk chicken ballotine wrapped in courgettes [zucchini] with a thyme and savory infused jus
  • Vanilla ice cream bombe with Kentish raspberry sorbet interior with lightly poached Victoria plums

President Trump does not drink alcohol. Still, a 1945 port was served in honor of Trump as the 45th president, along with a 1912 cognac marking the birth year of his Scottish-born mother. Pol Roger champagne, former PM Winston Churchill’s favorite, was also served, The Hill reported.

A special cocktail, the Transatlantic Whisky Sour, was created for the event. "It blends Johnnie Walker with the bright citrus of marmalade, with pecan foam and a toasted marshmallow on a biscuit," according to the BBC.

Royal officials said the presidential team would specify which soft drinks President Trump would have, The Hill reported.

Wednesday, 17 September 2025 05:58 PM
