Fla. Woman, 76, Killed Husband in Planned Murder-Suicide, But Didn't Kill Herself

A 76-year-old Florida woman has been arrested for shooting and killing her husband in what police are calling a planned murder-suicide, reports Fox 35.

Ellen Gilland told authorities that she and husband, Jerry, 77, had a conversation and decided that if he “continued to take a turn for the worse that he wanted her to end this."

"Initially, I think the plan was a murder-suicide so she killed him and then she was going to turn the gun on herself but decided she couldn’t go through with it," Daytona Beach police chief Jakari Young told reporters.

The shooting happened at a Daytona Beach, Fla., hospital on the 11th floor where terminally ill patients are taken care of.

"This was somewhat of a logistical nightmare which is why, again, I'm very, very proud of my team," said Young. "Pretty much all the patients on that floor are on ventilators so they didn't have the room to evacuate that entire floor, so they evacuated the rooms where it was most important to get them out of the way."

Ellen Gilland could be charged with first degree murder, according to Young.