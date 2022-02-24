Protester Arrested for Spraying 'Murder' Outside Russian Embassy in DC

The word "Murder" was painted in red outside the Russian Embassy in Washington, D.C., in an apparent protest of the invasion of Ukraine.

Justin Finch, a reporter for NBC 4, tweeted photos of the vandalism on Thursday and wrote: "'Murder' painted in red paint on the driveway outside of the Russian Embassy. DC and Secret Service Police are now standing watch. Earlier, crowds supporting Ukraine had gathered here protesting the Russian invasion."

A statement by the Metropolitan Police Department said the Secret Service had taken the lead role in investigating the incident and noted an arrest had been made, according to The Hill.

The Secret Service told the news outlet that the agency responded to a call about "an individual defacing the public sidewalk" outside the Russian Embassy on Thursday morning.

The person was charged with defacing property, according to a spokesperson. The suspect's name was not released by the Secret Service.

Russia's attack on Ukraine had sparked protests outside the Russian Embassy in D.C.