S.C. Rep: Slain Mom Shows Migrant Crime 'Can Happen Anywhere'

The blood of murdered mother Larisha Thompson, 40, is on the hands of former President Joe Biden, his open borders administration, and Democrats defending those, according to Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C.

"Two children will not have a mother to come home to," Norman said, the New York Post reported. It can happen anywhere, at any time. That's the sad part. We've seen it all over the country.

"The positive thing is, the border's secure now, but you’ve got to realize: four years of leaving the doors open to over 160 countries to put criminals and anybody else that wanted to come into the country.

"You wouldn't open your house up like that; yet, the Democrats are still not condemning what Joe Biden intentionally did."

Norman said Thompson will join those who have become "the face" of rampant illegal migration, including other victums of murder by illegal migrants like Laken Riley, Jocelyn Nungaray, Rachel Morin, Lizbeth Medina, and Kayla Hamilton.

"The unknown is what we fear," Norman said."“When you hear [FBI Director] Kash Patel talk about threats … the fact is that they're doing their best, but … we don't know who's here.

"And we're getting a lot of them out, but there's still the unknown of who's left here. And that's the problem. How many more deaths do we have to have that are just so senseless?"

Thompson was reportedly murdered May 2 by six illegal migrants between the ages of 13 and 21. Three adults, Asael Aminadas Torres-Chirinos, 21, Jarby Ardon Ramos-Odari, 18, and Jeyson Sobied Pineda-Salgado, 17, and three juveniles, ages 13, 14, and 15, have been arrested in connection with Thompson's death and a separate burglary that occurred April 30.

"This shooting defies any sense of decency in a civilized society," Lancaster, South Carolina Sheriff Barry Faile wrote in a statement. "Ms. Thompson was going about her business on a Friday night, not bothering anyone. All of a sudden these six men and boys, out to get something for nothing from someone they did not know and had no business bothering, pulled alongside her car, and Torres-Chirinos opened fire, killing Ms. Thompson.

"There's no place in our society for acts like this or the people who commit them, and my hope is these six are never again among us."

The three adults and three juveniles are all charged with murder, attempted armed robbery and second-degree burglary, and all six suspects are subject to deportation over their immigration status, according to the sheriff's office.

"The Department of Homeland Security has placed detainers on these six," Faile added. "That doesn't mean the federal government will scoop them up and send them out of the country before their cases are heard in court. It simply means if for any reason any one or more of them becomes eligible for release before their charges are resolved in court, Homeland Security will take custody of them and they will not be back out on the street.

"Our intention is that all six remain detained until they face the full weight of our judicial system."