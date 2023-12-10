New Suspect in Detroit Synagogue President's Killing

A new suspect in the killing of a Michigan synagogue president was in police custody Sunday, The Detroit News reported, citing two sources with knowledge of the case.

Samantha Woll, 40, received fatal stab wounds on Oct. 21 in her Detroit home and staggered out onto the sidewalk outside her house, where her body was discovered.

The current suspect, a male, and Woll did not know each other, according to the sources. He is not the same man released one month ago after being held 72 hours, the News reported.

Woll was well-known and politically connected in Democratic politics, but authorities have not given motive for the attack.