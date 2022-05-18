Rep. Mullin's Resolution Aims to Erase Trump Jan. 6 Impeachment

Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., is spearheading a resolution to erase former President Donald Trump's second impeachment after the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol building.

According to a copy obtained by the Washington Examiner, the resolution condemns the ''rabid partisanship the Democrats displayed in exercising one of the most grave and consequential powers with which the House is charged.''

''The second impeachment of President Trump was just as much a sham as the first,'' Mullin told the Examiner. ''Impeachment is the gravest of charges, and the liberals themselves showed us how unserious they were in their blind urgency to act.''

A former mixed martial arts fighter, Mullin tried to prevent a mob from reaching the House floor on Jan. 6, making his move to expunge Trump's impeachment particularly noteworthy.

Addressing the 2020 election, the resolution says that Trump won 18 of the 19 so-called bellwether counties that have traditionally gone for the winner of the presidential election and that Trump received more votes than he did in 2016, The Hill reports.

It also raises the COVID-19 voting rules changes and recount efforts being ''vociferously opposed'' by some states' officials.

Within days of the attack on the Capitol, Trump was impeached in the House for a second time, with 10 Republicans joining Democrats. He was acquitted in the Senate in a 57-43 vote on Feb. 13, despite seven GOP senators voting in favor of conviction.

The Examiner reports that early draft copies were reported on Tuesday, however, the support of Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York was announced on Wednesday.

Mullin is vacating his House seat to run for Senate after Sen. James Inhofe, R-Okla., announced earlier this year he is retiring. The Hill reports that Trump has not yet endorsed anyone in that race.

This is the second resolution from Mullin to expunge one of Trump's impeachments, as the Oklahoma representative previously introduced a resolution in March to erase Trump's 2019 impeachment for allegedly urging Ukraine to investigate the business dealings of Hunter Biden while discussing military aid to the country.

Mullin's previous measure was supported by GOP Reps. Barry Moore of Alaska, Ronny Jackson of Texas and Greg Steube of Florida, according to the Examiner.

Despite Stefanik's support and that of other Republican lawmakers, Mullin's resolution will likely encounter steep opposition in the Democrat-controlled House.