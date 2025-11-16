Trump Withdraws Support for MTG's Reelection

President Donald Trump continued to put more distance between himself and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., on Saturday, calling her a "traitor," a "disgrace" to the GOP, and a "fake politician" who "turned left."

"Marjorie 'Traitor' Green is a disgrace to our GREAT REPUBLICAN PARTY!" Trump wrote Saturday on Truth Social.

"Lightweight Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Brown (Green grass turns Brown when it begins to ROT!), betrayed the entire Republican Party when she turned Left, performed poorly on the pathetic View, and became the RINO that we all know she always was," he added in another Saturday Truth Social post.

"Just another Fake politician, no different than Rand Paul Jr. (Thomas Massie), who got caught being a full fledged Republican In Name Only (RINO)! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

The rebuke followed days of breaking from her, withdrawing his endorsement, vowing to back a 2026 primary challenge in Georgia's 14th Congressional District, and calling her "wacky" and "a ranting lunatic."

"I am withdrawing my support and Endorsement of 'Congresswoman' Marjorie Taylor Greene, of the Great State of Georgia," Trump wrote Friday on Truth Social.

"Over the past few weeks, despite my creating Record Achievements for our Country including, a Total and Complete Victory on the Shutdown, Closed Borders, Low Taxes, No Men in Women's Sports or Transgender for Everyone, ending DEI, stopping Biden's Record Setting Inflation, Biggest Regulation Cuts in History, stopping EIGHT WARS, rebuilding our Military, being RESPECTED by every Country in the World (as opposed to being the laughingstock that we were just 12 months ago!), having Trillions of Dollars (Record Setting!) INVESTED in the U.S.A., and having created the 'HOTTEST' Country anywhere in the World from being a DEAD Country just 12 months ago (and so much more!), all I see 'Wacky' Marjorie do is COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN!"

Trump alleged the break started with her political ambition on running for higher office.

"It seemed to all begin when I sent her a Poll stating that she should not run for Senator, or Governor, she was at 12%, and didn't have a chance (unless, of course, she had my Endorsement — which she wasn't about to get!)," Trump's Friday post continued.

"She has told many people that she is upset that I don't return her phone calls anymore, but with 219 Congressmen/women, 53 U.S. Senators, 24 Cabinet Members, almost 200 Countries, and an otherwise normal life to lead, I can't take a ranting Lunatic's call every day."

A 14th District primary challenger — apparently no matter who it might be — would have his "complete and unyielding support," according to Trump.

"I understand that wonderful, Conservative people are thinking about primarying Marjorie in her District of Georgia, that they too are fed up with her and her antics and, if the right person runs, they will have my Complete and Unyielding Support," his first post concluded. "She has gone Far Left, even doing The View, with their Low IQ Republican hating Anchors.

"Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"