Democrats Fume as MSNBC Rebrands to MS NOW

MSNBC, long a politically progressive cable news channel, will no longer carry the NBC brand following its planned rebranding later this year.

In a bold and controversial move, MSNBC is set to rebrand as MS NOW (short for My Source News Opinion World) later this year, shedding its legendary NBC-derived name and iconic Peacock logo.

As part of Comcast's plan to spin off its cable networks into a publicly traded entity called Versant, the change has ignited sharp partisan reactions and raised broader concerns about the network's aging brand and shrinking viewership.

Under the direction of Versant CEO Mark Lazarus, the network will officially detach from NBC News.

The new branding is designed to forge an independent identity and reduce confusion between opinion-driven MS NOW and straight-news NBC News.

The change separates NBC's broadcast operations from its cable news sibling, allowing each to operate under distinct branding and editorial identities.

Still, the announcement triggered swift backlash.

Progressive staffers and many loyal MSNBC viewers expressed dismay on social media and in internal discussions, venting that the name change feels like a demotion for a once‑prominent network.

"MS is the new BS," one insider quipped, while others dismissed the new name as bland or lacking credibility.

Democrats and left-leaning viewers are particularly distressed — not only by the branding shift, but by what many see as symbolic damage to MSNBC's identity and journalistic weight.

The network has long positioned itself as a progressive voice in a polarized media landscape, and for many, the NBC affiliation lent it prestige and legitimacy. Losing that, critics argue, could undermine its influence.

Conversely, conservative voices welcomed the news enthusiastically.

Republicans and right-leaning commentators have interpreted the rebrand as a sign of MSNBC's decline.

Satirical nicknames such as "Most Surely No One Watching" and "Majorly Skewed News Overly Woke" proliferated online, emblematic of the partisan delight in the network's perceived stumble.

Analysts suggest the fallout goes beyond optics.

The move underscores broader challenges confronting cable news — cord-cutting, digital disruption, and dwindling ratings.

Despite retaining a distant second place behind Fox News, MSNBC's daypart audiences have been notably eroding. In the first quarter of 2025, it averaged 593,000 total day viewers.

In the key 25–54 demographic, MSNBC logged just 57,000 viewers.

These figures illustrate a network that, while still relevant, is losing ground fast.

Although "The Rachel Maddow Show" remained among the few non‑Fox programs to crack the top 15 cable news slots, overall momentum has clearly slowed.

Industry observers warn the rebranding might be interpreted as not just a corporate reorientation, but a demotion — if not to obscurity, then to niche status.

Without the cachet of the NBC brand and Peacock imagery, MS NOW risks further audience erosion just as it attempts to distinguish itself in an oversaturated market.

Supporters argue the rebrand offers a fresh start. Network President Rebecca Kutler, for her part, has promised a substantial marketing campaign to launch MS NOW and has insisted the editorial focus will remain consistent.