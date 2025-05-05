WATCH TV LIVE

MSNBC Walks Back Story About FBI Director Patel

By    |   Monday, 05 May 2025 07:11 PM EDT

MSNBC has pulled back on a story it ran on Friday, accusing FBI Director Kash Patel of spending more time in bars than he has at the FBI headquarters.

Network anchor Jonathan Lemire walked back a broadcast segment with former Biden administration counterintelligence official Frank Figliuzzi. Figliuzzi, according to the New York Post, told the network, "Well, reportedly he's been visible at nightclubs far more than he has been on the seventh floor of the Hoover Building."

Figliuzzi carried on with his claim about the FBI director and said, "So this is both a blessing and a curse, because if he's really trying to run things without his experience, without any experience level, things could be bad."

Figliuzzi alleged that there was an appearance of chaos at the FBI: "If he's not plugged in, things could be bad. But he's allowing agents to run things, so we don't know where this is going."

But MSNBC decided to review the claims. Lemire was left to make the pronouncement, "This was a misstatement," he said, "we have not verified that claim."

Figliuzzi was one of the Biden administration officials involved in making claims in 2022 that then former President Donald Trump was involved in keeping official files when leaving the White House, which put Trump in jeopardy of being charged with obstruction of justice.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


