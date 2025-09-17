Cruz Blasts CNN's Collins for 'No Motive' Misinformation

In another example of leftist media seemingly attempting to cover for a radical left-winger's "political assassination," Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, accused CNN's Kaitlan Collins of spreading "misinformation" on claiming the Charlie Kirk investigation has revealed no motive.

"You just said law enforcement has not laid out a motive: That is objectively false," Cruz fired back at Collins. "That is objectively false.

"What you are saying is objectively false, and CNN should not be engaged in misinformation."

Cruz hearkened back to last week's MSNBC analyst who was fired for making the erroneous claim that Kirk might have been killed by a gun-toting supporter who fired his gun off in celebration.

"Of course we know," Cruz said. "Come on. We don't have a motive yet? Really? Really, that's CNN's position?

"He just happened to fire the gun in celebration? You can't tell the motive here?"

Cruz, who Harvard Law School professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz has called one of his "most brilliant students" in his half century teaching there, reminded the left-wing CNN host that law enforcement has publicly laid out the motive with evidence.

"Actually, they have" laid out the motive, Cruz said. "They said he was a left-wing activist who hated Charlie Kirk.

"Pardon?" Cruz said when Collins remained silent.

Collins, repeating the "with all due respect" to the decorated legal expert, attempted to double down on the narrative, and Cruz had to again shoot back, "they have. That statement is false."

"You don't want facts: Go ahead, give your speech," Cruz said.

After crosstalk, Cruz denounced the blaming of conservative speech for political assassinations by left-wing shooters that hate President Donald Trump and Kirk.

"Anyone who engages in acts of violence should go to jail, but I will say there has been an enormous amount – and CNN has been guilty of this, or both-sides-ism – of saying, 'Gosh, both sides are violent.'

"And understand, yes, there is violence on both sides, but it is the left that overwhelmingly celebrates this."

Cruz pointed to the left's social media answer to X called Bluesky.

"It is a cesspool of leftists celebrating the murder of Charlie Kirk," Cruz lamented.

"You look at recent polling that says over 50% of Democrats saying that violence against Elon Musk is justified, violence against Donald Trump is justified."

Notably, for years Democrats and former President Joe Biden has led with a campaign narrative that Trump is a "threat to democracy," and his Democrat followers claiming Trump supporters are "fascists."

"This is a left-wing problem," Cruz added.

Collins attempted to equivocate with the assassination of a Democrat lawmaker, but Cruz had to remind her of the "fact" the "assassin there had been an appointee of Tim Walz," the democrat governor who had joined Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris in calling the right a "threat to democracy."

Walz, notably, also was criticized earlier this month for joking he had hoped to wake up to social media news that Trump had suddenly died.

"Yes, there are crazed lunatics on the right and left, but if you look at murders committed for political agendas, they are overwhelmingly on the left," Cruz told Collins, calling out the "disproportionate problem" and noting the celebratory "reaction."

"What I am not doing is what leftists are doing: Leftists are celebrating that murder," Cruz said. "I think the murder in Minnesota was horrible.

"You would have a point, if I said let's set up a bail fund for that murder. Then you would have a point, but it's only one side that's doing that."

