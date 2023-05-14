Trump Trolls Leftist 'Fascists, Marxists, Communists' in Mother's Day Message

Former President Donald Trump issued one of his trademark holiday messages, trashing his political rivals in what began as a Happy Mother's Day message.

"Happy Mother's Day to all, in particular the mothers, wives and lovers of the radical left fascists, Marxists, and communists who are doing everything within their power to destroy and obliterate our once great country," Trump wrote Sunday on Truth Social. "Please make these complete lunatics and maniacs kinder, gentler, softer and, most importantly, smarter, so that we can, quickly, Make America Great Again!"

Trump, who was once banned by Twitter and Facebook after urging calm and law and order on Jan. 6, 2021, started his own social media company to share his messages, which come in the same vein of mocking, critiques, and complete disgust of his political rivals and ideological opposites.

Trump has long blasted the intimidation forces of antifa and Black Lives Matter as the true fascists, which by definition is the "forcible suppression of opposition."

He has excoriated the Marxist ideology of leftists seeking to sow discord in American capitalism and exceptionalism in an effort to move our economy to socialism, if not communism.