Mossad Operatives Set the Table for Israel's Attack on Iran

After years of witnessing the terrorist-proxy efforts to bring warfare into the heart of freedom-loving nations, Israel's Mossad used similar stealth strategies to smuggle drone parts into Iran that helped carry out attacks on its clandestine nuclear weapons program and the scientists behind it.

Before the Israeli jet fighters approached for their bombing raids this week, Israel's intelligence spies set up the attack by crippling Iranian air defenses and missile launchers with attacks aided by drones, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The secret operation, months and even years in the works, has allowed Israel to penetrate deeper into Iran to strike at targets aimed to dismantle their defenses and nuclear weapons program, according to Israeli military spokesperson Effie Defrin.

"This is the deepest distance that we have operated so far in Iran," Defrin said Saturday. "We created aerial freedom of action."

The attack is not unlike the strategy used by Ukraine to strike Russia's nuclear bombers airbase deep into the heart of Russia.

The Israel operation was conducted by Mossad operatives in Iran, sources told the Journal.

Iran's own intelligence operation is warning the public and the media that people should be on the lookout for pickup and cargo trucks being used locally to launch drone attacks on military targets, the Journal reported.

This week was not the first proof of Mossad's operations in Iran either. Israel killed Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh at an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps guesthouse last summer.

Intelligence operatives have obtained knowledge of Hamas and Iranian leadership in a years-long mission, sources told the Journal.

"No one in Iran in the high echelons can be sure he isn’t known to Israeli intelligence and won’t be the target," former Mossad senior officer Sima Shine of the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv told the Journal.

"It's not just the damage caused but the nervousness it brings."