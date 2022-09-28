State Dept. Issues Urgent Advisory to US Citizens to Leave Russia Immediately

Americans with Russian dual citizenship might be denied the ability to leave President Vladimir Putin's country so they can be drafted into military service to support the war in Ukraine.

The U.S. Embassy & Consulates in Russia released a statement warning Moscow "may refuse to acknowledge dual nationals' U.S. citizenship, deny their access to U.S. consular assistance, prevent their departure from Russia, and conscript dual nationals for military service."

The U.S. again encouraged its citizens not to travel to Russia, and said those residing or traveling in Russia should depart the country immediately while limited commercial travel options remain.

The U.S. Embassy in Moscow issued a Security Alert on Wednesday night.

"On September 21, the Russian government began a mobilization of its citizens to the armed forces in support of its invasion of Ukraine. Russia may refuse to acknowledge dual nationals' U.S. citizenship, deny their access to U.S. consular assistance, prevent their departure from Russia, and conscript dual nationals for military service.