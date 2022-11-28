Dick Morris to Newsmax: DOJ Trump Investigation 'Will Backfire Massively'

Dick Morris, author and adviser to former presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, told Newsmax Monday the Department of Justice's special counsel investigation of Trump will "backfire massively" because Americans can see it for what it is.

"Politically, I think that this is going to backfire massively because everybody can see how unfair it is," said Morris, while appearing on "American Agenda."

Morris added, "[Trump] announces his candidacy on Nov. 15, and on Nov. 17, Biden has a special prosecutor to indict him, to go after him."

Join the Trump List: Get latest news on Trump's 2024 plans, his "Big Announcement" and more from Newsmax's Trump list! Just text REMIND to 39-747 and you can join instantly.

On Monday, Trump called Attorney General Merrick Garland's special counsel appointee Jack Smith a "hit man" for former Democratic President Barack Obama on his Truth Social platform.

Note: Get Dick Morris' new book "The Return" on Trump's secret plan for 2024. See It Here!

Garland tasked Smith with looking into the protest rally at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, along with alleged efforts by Trump to pressure Georgia's secretary of state (Brad Raffensperger) into falsely counting ballots in the 2020 election. There are also claims that Trump violated the law by taking "classified" documents to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida after leaving office.

Morris said that while Democrats are hoping the investigation and potential prosecution of Trump would hamper his bid to reclaim the presidency in 2024, it is more likely to shore up his support.

"The interesting thing about this prosecuted decision is I think it narrows the ground to a point where nobody will really be able to challenge Trump for the Republican nomination," Morris said.

"The conduct so outrageous in convening a guy to indict a candidate for president two days after he announces, that everybody in the country who is a Trump supporter is going to be outraged," Morris added.

Morris said the Republicans calling for Trump to abandon his run, or are urging on the investigation, are just RINOS — as in "Republicans in name only" — that were always against Trump, but were too scared to complain after he won the 2016 election.

Note: Get Dick Morris' new book "The Return" on Trump's secret plan for 2024. See It Here!

"Trump agrees that these are basically RINOS who had always opposed him," Morris said. "Sometimes they were afraid to say so. Sometimes they just jumped on the Trump bandwagon."

The investigation, however, will force these GOP members to go on the record if they believe Trump should be prosecuted or not.

Regarding those who complained that Trump caused Republicans to not do as well in the recently completed elections, Morris said Trump increased GOP voter share from 2016-20, and won nine of 16 close Senate races in the midterms.

Also, Morris reasoned that Trump is currently 30 points ahead of his closest competitor.

"There's always been anti-Trump elements in the Republican Party," said Morris. "Some supported Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, [former Ohio Gov.] John Kasich, and [former Florida Gov.] Jeb Bush.

"They never reconciled to Trump. They've always hated them, and they never could say that while he was president, after he won, but now they can come out of the woodwork and say it."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Related Stories:

Trump Rails on 'Corrupt' DOJ, Special Counsel Smith as 'Political Hit Man' | Newsmax.com

Rep. Jordan: Jack Smith Sought to Prosecute Innocent Americans | Newsmax.com