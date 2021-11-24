×
Tags: Israel | morocco | israel | defense memorandum

Morocco and Israel Sign Defense Memorandum in Rabat

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz attends a cabinet meeting.
Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz attends a cabinet meeting at Chagall State Hall in the Knesset (Israeli parliament) in Jerusalem on May 24, 2020. (ABIR SULTAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Wednesday, 24 November 2021 08:01 AM

Morocco and Israel signed a defense memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Rabat on Wednesday, opening the way for possible military sales and cooperation after the countries upgraded diplomatic ties last year.

A source briefed on the classified MoU said it does not stipulate specific defense deals, but rather provides a legal and regulatory framework for such agreements in the future.

In Rabat, Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz signed the document along with Abdellatif Loudiyi, Morocco's defense administration minister, an Israeli defense spokesperson said.

"This is very significant, and it will allow us to exchange ideas, enter into joint projects and enable Israeli exports (to Morocco)" Gantz said in a video clip posted on his Twitter account after he met Loudiyi.

Morocco was one of four Arab countries - along with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan - to normalize relations with Israel last year under U.S.-engineered accords.

Departing for Rabat on Tuesday, Gantz told reporters he was embarking on "the first formal visit" by an Israeli defense minister to Morocco - implicit acknowledgment of discreet relations dating back decades.

In a statement, the Israeli defense spokesperson said the MoU would enable the two countries "to enjoy increased cooperation in the fields of intelligence, industrial collaboration, military training and more."

There was no immediate comment from Morocco on the document.

Bezhalel Machlis, CEO and president of Israeli defense contractor Elbit Systems Ltd, told Reuters on Tuesday that his company saw Morocco as a potential market.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid traveled to Morocco in August for the first visit by Israel's top diplomat to that country since 2003.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


