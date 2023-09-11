2,862 Dead in Moroccan Earthquake, Help Begins to Arrive

The death toll from Morocco's massive earthquake last week rose to 2,862 on Monday, as rescuers have begun to reach some mountain villages that were hardest hit.

Over 2,500 others were injured, according to the country's Interior Ministry.

Some roads near Marrakesh, the country's fourth-largest city, remain blocked by landslides of the nearly 6.8-magnitude quake. Yet, aid appeared to be flowing Monday into some remote areas.

The New York Times reported that in Amizmiz, a town in the province of Al Haouz, more ambulances and personnel were on the streets than a day prior, and more survivors sheltered in disaster relief tents.

Still, thousands of buildings remained flattened, and hundreds of thousands of Moroccans were without power.

The news comes as the Moroccan government has been criticized for a supposed slow response and lack of coordination, which has led to many survivors fending for themselves.

Residents of the earthquake zone and humanitarian groups have also complained that foreign and domestic aid has been lagging, according to The Wall Street Journal.

And Sunday on ABC News' "This Week With George Stephanopoulos," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the United States was still waiting to hear from Moroccan authorities on how they can help.

Mustapha Baitas, a spokesman for the Moroccan government, pushed back on some of the criticism late Sunday, arguing that a "swift and effective" search, rescue, and recovery operation had been mounted.

International rescue teams from Britain and Spain have arrived in Morocco, with additional teams from Qatar and the United Arab Emirates expected soon, Baitas revealed.