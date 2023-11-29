×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: morning consult | poll | trump | biden | gop

Morning Consult Poll: Trump Up 50 on GOP Contenders

By    |   Wednesday, 29 November 2023 11:29 AM EST

In the latest Morning Consult tracking poll, former President Donald Trump leads Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis by 50 percentage points among potential GOP primary voters, 64% to 14%.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is in third place with 10% support, tying a record high, followed by entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, with 6% support. They are followed by former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie at 3%, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, both at 1%.

The bulk of the GOP’s electorate (64%) would back Trump if the primary or caucus were held in their state today, down slightly from the record-high of 67% reached earlier this month. DeSantis, the No. 2 contender, is supported by 14% of potential GOP primary voters, according to the poll.

Trump is popular, with 75% of the party’s potential electorate, while 22% view him unfavorably, according to Morning Consult.

DeSantis' favorability rating has improved by 13 points over the past four weeks, with 67% expressing a favorable opinion and 19% expressing an unfavorable opinion of the Florida governor.

DeSantis is the second choice of 40% of potential GOP primary voters who are supporting Trump, followed by 22% who would back Ramaswamy, and 10% who would back Haley. 

Roughly three in 10 potential Republican primary voters (29%) who do not support Trump as their first choice said he is their second choice, followed by 20% who said DeSantis, 16% who said Haley, and 12% who named Ramaswamy. 

One in five Trump supporters said they do not know where their loyalties would fall if Trump weren’t in the race, compared with 9% of those backing someone other than him.

The Morning Consult survey was conducted Nov. 24-26, 2023 among 3,944 potential Republican primary voters, and has an unweighted margin of error of +/-2 to 3 percentage points for responses shown.

Peter Malbin | editorial.malbin@newsmax.com

Peter Malbin, a Newsmax writer, covers news and politics. He has 30 years of news experience, including for the New York Times, New York Post and Newsweek.com. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
In the latest Morning Consult tracking poll, former President Donald Trump leads Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis by 50 percentage points among potential GOP primary voters, 64% to 14%. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is in third place with 10% support, tying a record high,...
morning consult, poll, trump, biden, gop
309
2023-29-29
Wednesday, 29 November 2023 11:29 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved