Morning Consult Poll: More Say a Raise Likely If They Asked

A rising share of employed U.S. adults said they have sufficient leverage at work to successfully ask for a pay raise, according to a new Morning Consult poll.

An indication of worker empowerment in a tight labor market, the survey also points to the importance of wages to the overall state of the economy.

While rising wages may be good for the average worker, they make it more difficult to control inflation.

"With workers feeling that they have more leverage in a tight labor market, the Federal Reserve's goal of bringing down nominal wage growth in a bid to cool inflation will be difficult," Morning Consult senior economist Jesse Wheeler wrote in the poll's analysis. "The Fed has signaled two more rate hikes this year, and, looking forward, would likely need to see a considerable amount of cooling in the labor market before feeling confident that inflation is on a path back toward the 2% target."

The boost in confidence on salary increases could be seen across all income levels, though higher-paid workers are most likely to say their employer is "very likely" to comply with a request for a pay bump.

Wheeler told Axios he was surprised to see the increased response to this poll question in light of the cooling labor market and speculated that people were more wary of asking for raises last year when there was increased talk of a recession.

Of all industries, tech and information sector workers were the most likely to think they'd receive a pay increase if they asked for one. Despite layoffs at some well-known companies, these workers are still highly sought after, Wheeler said.

The tight labor market and employee pay have become increasingly important drivers of inflation, replacing pandemic-era inflationary pressures such as supply chain issues.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the airline industry is seeing increased demand but is hampered by labor shortages. These shortages are serving to increase the leverage workers have in asking for higher pay, as with the 34% wage increases Delta gave its pilots this year.

Salary bumps like these could cut into profit margins or companies could just continue to raise prices, especially in areas where demand is high.

Wages are central to the labor dispute between the Teamsters Union and UPS this summer as well.

A strike is looking increasingly likely after negotiations between 340,000 Teamsters and UPS broke down earlier this week over higher pay for UPS drivers.