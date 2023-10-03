×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: morning consult poll | donald trump | gop | primary

Morning Consult Poll: Trump Tops GOP, Ties Biden

By    |   Tuesday, 03 October 2023 11:47 AM EDT

After the second Republican Party primary debate, it has become increasingly clear the GOP presidential nomination is former President Donald Trump's to lose.

Another poll shows the 2024 presidential election might be his to win, too.

Trump is tied with President Joe Biden at 43% in a hypothetical matchup in the latest Morning Consult Poll released this week.

Trump's standing among GOP voters has been steady and dominant for a long time, but even Democrat (53%) and independent (63%) voter majorities say it is likely Trump will win the GOP primary. Those figures are up 7 and 8 points since the first debate among those registered voters, respectively, according to the pollster.

Not only do potential GOP primary voters side with Trump by 48 points over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the rest of the field, but 61% say Trump has the best chance of beating President Joe Biden.

That matches his overall support in the GOP primary field, according to the poll:

  1. Trump 61%
  2. DeSantis 13%
  3. South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley 7%
  4. Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy 7%
  5. Former Vice President Mike Pence 5%
  6. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie 3%
  7. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., 1%
  8. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum 1%
  9. Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson 0%

Trump outperforms DeSantis against Biden, too, drawing 4 more points in support their head-to-heads. DeSantis trails Biden by 3 points 42%-39%.

Much of Trump's big lead is attributable to the lack of strength of a runner-up choice. Ramaswamy had surged to challenge DeSantis for that position after the first debate, but now that bump has gone from Ramaswamy to Haley.

"Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy’s backing has fallen from an 11% high a month ago to 7%, matching former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley's level of support," according to pollster Eli Yokley. "This aligns with a shift in the kind of buzz that's breaking through to the GOP's electorate about the two candidates, with Ramaswamy's trending more negatively and Haley's trending more positively."

Morning Consult polled 3,587 potential Republican primary voters Sept. 29 to Oct. 1 with a margin of error of plus/minus 2 percentage points. No methodology was provided for the hypothetical general election tests.

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
After the second Republican Party primary debate, it has become increasingly clear the GOP presidential nomination is former President Donald Trump's to lose.
morning consult poll, donald trump, gop, primary
362
2023-47-03
Tuesday, 03 October 2023 11:47 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved