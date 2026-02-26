Sen. Moreno Eyeing NRSC Chair: Report

Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio, is eyeing a bid to lead the National Republican Senatorial Committee for the 2028 election cycle, two Republican senators told Politico.

Moreno, who defeated three-term incumbent Sherrod Brown in 2024, has told his Republican colleagues of his intentions to run the NRSC, Politico reported.

"He’s a machine. He is always working. He’s an incredible fundraiser," said Sen. Jim Banks, R-Ind.

Two other Republican senators told Moreno that he would have the job if he wanted it but a member of leadership recently suggested Sen. Pete Ricketts, R-Neb., for the position.

Moreno is considered well-liked within the Senate GOP Conference, is close with the White House and President Donald Trump, and built a substantial donor network in his 2024 run for the Senate and has donated prodigious sums to the NRSC, Politico reported.

His colleagues consider him "ambitious and smart," Politico reported, and he has taken a prominent role in negotiating healthcare policy.

The NRSC is currently led by Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.

Republicans currently hold 53 seats in the Senate and in the 2026 election cycle are targeting pickups in Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, and New Hampshire while having to defend seats in Texas, Iowa, North Carolina, Maine, Alaska, and Ohio.

In 2028, potential battleground Senate races loom in Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Scott has announced he will not seek re-election in 2028.

An email was sent to a Moreno spokesperson requesting comment.