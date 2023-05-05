×
Tags: morell | email | biden | debate

Ex-CIA Chief Sought Debate 'Talking Point' for Biden

By    |   Friday, 05 May 2023 11:34 AM EDT

Former acting CIA Director Michael Morell informed former CIA chief John Brennan in an October 2020 email that he was drafting a letter, later signed by 51 former intelligence officers, to discredit a report about Hunter Biden's laptop and could be used as a "talking point" for Joe Biden in a debate with then-President Donald Trump.

The disclosure came in a reported email obtained by Just The News. Morell wrote to Brennan: "Trying to give the campaign, particularly during the debate on Thursday, a talking point to push back on Trump on the issue."

Brennan reportedly wrote back: "Ok, Michael add my name to the list. Good initiative. Thanks for asking me to sign on."

"This wasn't a 'talking point' to toss back at Trump, it was a premeditated and admitted lie to the American people designed specifically to deceive and hide the truth," retired FBI intelligence chief Kevin Brock told Just the News. "And for what? To help elect a politician? What a steep and sad cost to the soul for such a meager goal." 

Morell has testified that he organized colleagues in the intelligence community to sign the letter claiming that emails from Hunter Biden's laptop were Russian disinformation after Joe Biden's presidential campaign sought his help — and said that campaign official Antony Blinken, now the secretary of state, was the person who reached out to him.

In his interview with members of the House Judiciary Committee, Morell said Blinken had reached out "on or before" Oct. 17, 2020, just days after the New York Post had published an email from the laptop that suggested Hunter Biden introduced his father, while he was vice president, to his Ukrainian business partner, the Post reported.

Morell said he organized the letter to help Biden because he wanted him to win the election, but he told the investigators that he did not intend to write a statement for Biden until he got the call from Blinken, but he agreed that the conversation triggered that intent in him.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.



Friday, 05 May 2023 11:34 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

