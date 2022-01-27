Fallen NYPD Officer Gives Five People the Gift of Life

Responding to the call to protect and serve, even in death, fallen New York City Police Department (NYPD) Officer Wilbert Mora gave five people the gift of life by donating his organs.

PIX11 reported Wednesday that Leonard Achan, president and CEO of LiveOnNY, said Mora gave his heart, liver, kidneys and pancreas to five individuals in desperate need.

A member of the officer’s family was reportedly among the recipients, but the others were unknown to them. According to Achan, three New York residents and two residents of other states received the crucial transplants.

"We are humbled and honored to be the steward of these gifts on behalf of Officer Mora and his family so others may live on," Achan said in a statement.

In a social media post Wednesday, LiveOnNY, a nonprofit organ procurement organization, said Mora "cared deeply for his community."

"He leaves behind a lasting legacy of unwavering service as a police officer in New York City and as a lifesaving organ donor," LiveOnNY said in a Facebook post. "Because of his and his family's selfless gifts, 5 lives were saved. LiveOnNY mourns the loss of this amazing hero, and our hearts and support will continue to be with the Mora family."

Mora, 27, was shot Friday night while responding to a domestic violence call between a woman and her son in Harlem.

A second NYPD officer, Jason Rivera, 22, was shot first and died from his injuries.

The suspect — 47-year-old Lashawn McNeil — was shot in the head and arm by another officer and was sent to the hospital in critical condition. McNeil died Monday from his injuries.

Once it became clear Mora would not survive, he remained on life support and was transported to NYU Langone so his organs could be donated according to his and his family’s wishes.

Achan told PIX11 that Mora's family members "knew their brave and dedicated son would want to continue to save lives, even in death."

In a post to the department’s official Twitter account Tuesday, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said that Mora "is 3 times a hero."

"For choosing a life of service. For sacrificing his life to protect others. For giving life even in death through organ donation," she said. "Our heads are bowed and our hearts are heavy."