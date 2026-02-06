Gov. Moore Backs County's Ban on ICE Detention Sites

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore on Friday backed sweeping new measures in Howard County that ban private immigration detention centers and sharply limit cooperation with federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Moore joined local officials as Howard County Executive Calvin Ball signed two emergency bills into law after they moved rapidly through the county council this week.

The legislation was introduced Monday and approved within days, taking effect immediately.

One bill prohibits privately owned buildings from being used as detention centers. The second restricts ICE access to county agencies, facilities, and contracts.

County leaders said the legislation was prompted after a third-party company received a permit to convert a building in Elkridge into a detention center.

Officials also cited concerns raised after ICE purchased a warehouse in neighboring Washington County for detention use.

Howard County later revoked the Elkridge permit, which included plans for detention and secured processing areas.

"The creation of privately-owned detention facilities anywhere in our county and state raises serious concerns about health, welfare, and oversight that must be addressed," Ball said.

The county council unanimously approved the detention-center ban.

The second bill passed 4-1 and establishes new rules limiting how county employees interact with ICE. It requires departments to create policies restricting ICE access to certain areas and declares contracts supporting immigration enforcement "void and unenforceable."

ICE has since confirmed it has no plans to open a detention center in Howard County.

The county measures come as Moore could face broader decisions at the state level.

Both chambers of the Maryland Legislature have each passed bills to end participation in the federal 287(g) program, which allows local detention facilities to cooperate with ICE on immigration enforcement.

Eight Maryland jurisdictions currently participate.

Sheriffs and law enforcement leaders have warned that ending the program could have unintended consequences.

Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler said eliminating the agreements could lead to more aggressive ICE actions statewide.

"If Maryland moves in the wrong direction," Gahler warned, "we’ll see more sweeping ICE operations."

The 287(g) legislation and a separate bill banning face coverings during law enforcement activity now await final legislative action before reaching Moore’s desk.

The governor has not yet indicated whether he would sign the measure into law.