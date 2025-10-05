WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: Montgomery Alabama shootings

Gunmen Kill Two, Injure 12 in a Shootout in a Crowd in Alabama Capital City's Downtown

Gunmen Kill Two, Injure 12 in a Shootout in a Crowd in Alabama Capital City's Downtown

Sunday, 05 October 2025 08:49 AM EDT

Rival gunmen started shooting at each other in a crowded downtown nightlife district in Alabama's capital city Saturday night, killing two people and injuring 12 others, police said.

Montgomery Police Chief James Graboys said three of the injured were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Police were called around 11:30 p.m. to what Graboys described as a “mass shooting."

"This was two parties involved that were basically shooting at each other in the middle of a crowd," Graboys told reporters.

The shooters, he said, “did not care about the people around them when they did it.”

Graboys said investigators were combing through evidence and interviewing potential suspects, although no one had been charged early Sunday.

“We will do everything we need to gather every bit of evidence to chase down whoever is involved,” Graboys said.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Rival gunmen started shooting at each other in a crowded downtown nightlife district in Alabama's capital city Saturday night, killing two people and injuring 12 others, police said.Montgomery Police Chief James Graboys said three of the injured were hospitalized with...
Montgomery Alabama shootings
133
2025-49-05
Sunday, 05 October 2025 08:49 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved